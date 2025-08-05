Azerbaijan stresses importance of meetings with Central Asian nations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 5. On August 5, a trilateral meeting was held in Avaza between the Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ali Asadov, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Meanwhile, it is reported that A. Asadov conveyed greetings from the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, to the Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan and the Head of State of Uzbekistan.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed their gratitude for the greetings from President Ilham Aliyev and asked him to convey their own greetings to the Head of the Azerbaijani state.

Furthermore, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev emphasized that Azerbaijan occupies a special place in the family of Central Asian countries, in the Consultative Council of Heads of State, that the President of Azerbaijan has done a great deal of work in this direction, and noted that Azerbaijan, along with the countries of the region, is of great importance for Eurasia and the whole world.

G. Berdimuhamedov pointed out that the format for cooperation between Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan already exists, that this partnership is a necessity, and that it should become a regular practice.

The Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan noted that the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev considers cooperation in the Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan format to be important and assessed this meeting as laying the foundation for such a new format.

At the first trilateral meeting, the importance of developing humanitarian and cultural ties and issues of economic cooperation were discussed.

Mutual interest was expressed in further expanding strategic cooperation in the transport, logistics, and energy sectors, as the most relevant areas in the economic sphere.

In the course of his visit to Azerbaijan, the Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, announced that an agreement had been reached with President Ilham Aliyev on the construction of a mosque in the Fuzuli district, as well as on the establishment of brotherly ties between the cities of Fuzuli and Arkhadag.