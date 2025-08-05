Azerbaijan mulls over minting AI-run joint research and development center with UAE

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 5. Azerbaijan is considering the establishment of a joint research and development center in the field of artificial intelligence with the UAE, the Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"We held a meeting with the UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technologies Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber in Abu Dhabi. At the meeting, we discussed the issues of expanding cooperation in the fields of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, digitalization, increasing human resources, and organizing training, exchange, and scholarship programs.

We also engaged in a comprehensive dialogue regarding the formation of a collaborative research and development hub within the domain of artificial intelligence, delving into synergistic investment prospects, alongside structuring a co-managed venture capital fund," he pointed out.

