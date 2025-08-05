Turkmenistan and Georgia's FMs explore new paths for bilateral co-op

AWAZA, Turkmenistan, August 5. Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Georgia’s Maka Bochorishvili met at LLDC-3 to discuss expanding cooperation, emphasizing strengthened trade, transport, and multilateral partnership, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

The ministers reviewed the current state and prospects of Turkmen-Georgian cooperation across political, economic, and cultural spheres. They underscored the value of continuing high-level bilateral visits and regular diplomatic consultations as a foundation for deepening ties.

The sides praised the high level of political dialogue and constructive cooperation within international organizations. The presence of a senior Georgian delegation at LLDC-3 was cited as further evidence of the two countries' commitment to multilateral partnership.

Key areas of discussion included enhancing trade and economic relations, particularly in transport, logistics, and energy. The ministers also emphasized the growing importance of cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

Following the meeting, Meredov and Bochorishvili reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations based on mutual respect and trust.