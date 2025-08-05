Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan discuss prospects for bilateral cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 5. Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov, who is on a working visit to Turkmenbashi, met with President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov on August 5, the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

In the course of the meeting, A. Asadov conveyed greetings from President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the head of Turkmenistan.

Serdar Berdimuhamedov expressed gratitude for the greetings from President Ilham Aliyev and asked to convey his greetings to the head of the Azerbaijani state.

During the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the dynamic development of friendly and fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, and the prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest were discussed.