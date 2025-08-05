Prime Minister highlights Azerbaijan's successes in overcoming geographical constraints

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 5. Notwithstanding its status as a landlocked country, Azerbaijan's transportation policy and new modern infrastructure have transformed geographical limitations into opportunities, the Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at a plenary session of the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3) in Turkmenistan's Avaza, Trend reports.

Among the key achievements ensuring this role, he mentioned the largest merchant fleet in the Caspian Sea, numbering more than 50 vessels, as well as a shipyard where 10 ships are currently under construction.

In the coming years, the throughput capacity of the Baku International Sea Trade Port will increase to 25 million tons of cargo. This infrastructure base is complemented by the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway corridor, nine international airports, and the region's largest cargo airline, which together make Azerbaijan one of the key international transport hubs.