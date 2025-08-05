Polish Mid-Caps to receive green financing boost via EIB-credit agricole agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 5. Polish medium-sized enterprises will gain enhanced access to green financing following a new €50 million loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to Credit Agricole Bank Polska, the Polish subsidiary of the French banking group, Trend reports.

The financing will support up to €100 million in new loans for Mid-Caps—companies employing between 250 and 3,000 people—across Poland. At least 30% of the funding will be directed toward climate action and environmentally sustainable investments, marking the first such green loan arrangement between the EIB and Credit Agricole Bank Polska.

Most of the financing will be made available in Poland’s cohesion regions, where income levels remain below the EU average.

“We are supporting Polish Mid-Caps’ energy transition with steps ranging from developing renewable energy to improving energy efficiency,” said EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska. “In providing strategic resources to Mid-Caps, we want to encourage more private investors to engage with this important segment of the market.”

Eligible green investments include solar and biogas installations, electric vehicles, and energy efficiency upgrades in buildings. Backed by EIB funding, Credit Agricole Bank Polska will offer loans with favorable terms, including interest rates at least 25 basis points lower than market alternatives.

“The partnership between the EIB and Crédit Agricole is a response to the growing needs of entrepreneurs who want to make an energy transition and plan to implement sustainable business practices,” said Bernard Muselet, Senior Country Officer and First Vice President of Credit Agricole Bank Polska. “It is a step towards a more responsible economy that is based on innovation and long-term growth.”

The agreement contributes to the RePowerEU initiative, aimed at reducing the EU’s dependence on Russian fossil fuels, and underscores the EIB’s growing role as the EU’s climate bank.