Uzbekistan approves decree launching new industrial hub in Samarkand

Samarkand, Uzbekistan, August 5. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has signed a decree to establish a special industrial zone, Nurobod Technopark, in the Samarkand region, Trend reports.

The project is expected to attract $1.1 billion in direct foreign investment and create up to 5,100 jobs.

A land plot of 115.3 hectares in the Nurobod district has been allocated for the construction of the industrial zone. The technopark will be managed by the company New Vision Investment Development.

In total, 14 new projects have been launched in the Samarkand region with a total value of $1.2 billion. The implementation of this project will create 12,000 jobs and generate export revenue of $82 million.