Azerbaijan's industrial zones ramp up product sales in 1H2025
Photo: Economic Zones Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan
From 2015 through mid-2025, Azerbaijan’s industrial zones sold 17.2 billion manat ($10 billion) worth of products, with 5.53 billion manat ($3.2 billion) exported. In the first half of 2025, sales rose by 28.7 percent year-on-year. Exports for the period totaled 583.5 million manat ($337 million), up 22.4 percent.
