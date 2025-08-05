Kazakhstan set to launch nationwide system to track food prices

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 5. The Government of Kazakhstan will launch a nationwide system to monitor food prices in real time as part of the implementation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s instructions on ensuring food availability and market transparency, Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev said at the government meeting, Trend reports.

The system, developed jointly with Kazakhtelecom JSC, will track the movement, stock levels, and pricing of socially significant food products along the entire supply chain. The goal is to prevent artificial price increases and eliminate non-transparent trading practices.

The digital platform will also serve as the foundation for a new agromarketplace, allowing direct interaction between producers, retail networks, and government agencies. Authorities expect that this will help eliminate intermediaries and increase the efficiency of the food supply system.

To further combat the shadow economy, the government is expanding the list of goods subject to mandatory digital labeling. These include motor oils, brewing products, light industry goods, jewelry, and biologically active additives. Each category will be phased in over the next two years, with implementation deadlines set through 2027.