Uzbekistan shatters records in solar and wind power generation
In July 2025, Uzbekistan’s solar and wind power plants set a new monthly record by generating 1.246 billion kWh of electricity, accounting for 17% of the country’s total output. This milestone highlights the rapid growth of renewable energy in Uzbekistan, driven by expanding solar and wind capacities that are significantly reducing natural gas consumption and harmful emissions.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy