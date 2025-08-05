Uzbekistan shatters records in solar and wind power generation

In July 2025, Uzbekistan’s solar and wind power plants set a new monthly record by generating 1.246 billion kWh of electricity, accounting for 17% of the country’s total output. This milestone highlights the rapid growth of renewable energy in Uzbekistan, driven by expanding solar and wind capacities that are significantly reducing natural gas consumption and harmful emissions.

