Uzbekistan, Georgia roll up sleeves to firm ties in agriculture, industry, and logistics

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 5. As part of his official visit to Turkmenistan, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a meeting with the Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Kobakhidze, Trend reports.

The two leaders engaged in a dialogue to explore avenues for amplifying synergistic collaboration across the domains of commerce and economic development, transportation and logistics optimization, and cultural and humanitarian initiatives.



The stakeholders articulated their contentment regarding the operationalization of the strategic accords established during the Georgian Prime Minister's diplomatic engagement in Uzbekistan this past March.

It was noted that active intergovernmental contacts are ongoing, including recent meetings between the foreign ministers and ministers of economy of the two countries. Both bilateral trade volumes and freight transport flows are on the rise, along with the number of joint projects and enterprises.

The importance of taking coordinated measures to increase mutual deliveries and to promote cooperation projects in agriculture, textiles, electrical engineering, pharmaceuticals, food production, and logistics was also highlighted.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Georgia reached $325.7 million in 2024, reflecting a remarkable 3.7-fold increase compared to 2017 ($89.1 million). This growth underscores the expanding economic cooperation between the countries.

