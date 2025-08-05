Azerbaijan approves Action Plan for distribution electricity network of Nakhchivan - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 5. The Action Plan for the distribution electricity network of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic has been approved, Trend reports.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, the "Action Plan for the Reconstruction and Restoration of the Distribution Electricity Network of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2026-2030" has been approved.

"Azerishig" Open Joint Stock Company must ensure the implementation of the measures provided for in the Action Plan and inform the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan once a year about the progress of the implementation.

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan must:

Take necessary measures to provide for the required financial resources in the state budget projects in the following years to finance the measures provided for in the Action Plan;

Resolve other issues arising from this decree.

"The modernization of the electric power system, including the distribution grid, and its improvement based on the application of innovative technologies, are of particular importance for the sustainable socio-economic development of our country.

The successive reforms implemented in our country in this area in recent years have laid the foundation for a qualitative change in the philosophy of energy system management and development, and have served to provide consumers with more reliable, sustainable, safe, and efficient electricity.

The work carried out to ensure the sustainability of economic development in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, which is an integral part of the Republic of Azerbaijan, makes improving the quality of utility infrastructure, including the distribution grid, and providing the population with uninterrupted and safe energy, one of the main priorities," the decree reads.