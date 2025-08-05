Iran shares details on export volume at Sistan and Baluchestan customs
Sistan and Baluchestan customs reported mixed trade trends in early 2025, with exports declining in value but rising in volume, while imports and transit volumes saw significant increases, reflecting shifting regional trade dynamics.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy