Azerbaijani PM meets with President of Turkmenistan

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 5. Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov met with President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov on August 5 in the city of Turkmenbashi as part of his working visit, Trend reports, citing the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

Prime Minister Asadov conveyed warm greetings from President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the President of Turkmenistan.

President Berdimuhamedov expressed his gratitude for the greetings and asked that his best regards be conveyed to President Ilham Aliyev in return.

During the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the dynamic development of friendly and fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan. They also discussed the prospects for further expanding bilateral cooperation across areas of mutual interest.