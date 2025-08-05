Kyrgyzstan’s electricity consumption sets new summer benchmark

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 5. Kyrgyzstan registered a record level of summer electricity consumption - 44.124 mln kWh.

Data obtained by Trend from the country's National Electricity Network (NENK) shows that consumption on the same day in 2024 totaled about 36 million kWh.

The surge in demand is attributed to several factors, including hot weather conditions leading to increased use of air conditioners and cooling systems, the annual addition of around 30,000 new consumers, and the commissioning of new facilities such as multi-story residential buildings and industrial sites.

The data from the country's State Statistical Committee shows that the country generated 7.963 billion kWh of electricity from January through June 2025, which is 10.7 percent more than the same period of 2024.

The National Electric Grid of Kyrgyzstan (OJSC NEGK) is the state-owned company responsible for transmitting and distributing electricity throughout the Kyrgyz Republic. They operate over 10,000 km of power transmission lines and 190 substations, with a system operator role for the national energy system. The company was formed in 2001 and later merged with four distribution companies in 2022.