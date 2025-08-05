UEFA Champions League: Qarabag opens scoring against Shkendija

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 5. The first match between local Shkendija and Azerbaijani Qarabag in the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League has begun in North Macedonia, Trend reports.

The score in the game taking place at the Todor Proeski Stadium in Skopje has already been opened.

Qarabag player Toral Bayramov converted a penalty in the 18th minute of the match.

The match is refereed by a team of referees from Slovakia.

The return match between the teams will take place on August 12 at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku.