Azerbaijan tallies savings of its industrial park residents in 1H2025
Photo: Azərbaycan Respublikasının İqtisadiyyat Nazirliyi yanında İqtisadi Zonaların İnkişafı Agentliyi
In total, 1,746 confirmation documents have been issued to entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan’s industrial parks. Of these, 144 were granted in just the first six months of 2025. As a result, businesses have saved over 520 million manat ($306.8 million), including 14 million manat ($8.3 million) in the first half of this year alone.
