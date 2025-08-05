Iran's National Monetary Fund to invest in boosting crude oil production

Iran’s National Development Fund will invest $3 billion to increase crude oil production by 250,000 barrels per day. 80 percent of the funding will come from the fund, and 20 percent from the National Iranian Oil Company. In the first stage, 50 percent of the investment will be repaid through oil revenue.

