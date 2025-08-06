Iran announces product imports via Imam Khomeini Airport
Imports through Imam Khomeini Airport totaled $3 billion and 13,800 tons in four months. Key imports included $997 million in gold, $527 million in medical supplies, and $441 million in phones. Exports hit $73 million, customs revenue grew 43 percent to about $165 million, and 2 million passengers traveled through the airport.
