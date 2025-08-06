Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for August 6

Economy Materials 6 August 2025 09:41 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 6.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of August 6, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 35 currencies went up, while 9 currencies dropped down compared to August 5.

The official rate for $1 is 578,102 rials, while one euro is valued at 669,408 rials. On August 5, the euro was priced at 667,998 rials.

Currency

Rial on August 6

Rial on August 5

1 US dollar

USD

578,102

577,419

1 British pound

GBP

769,298

767,350

1 Swiss franc

CHF

716,084

714,363

1 Swedish króna

SEK

59,836

59,717

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

56,360

56,239

1 Danish krone

DKK

89,702

89,509

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,584

6,577

1 UAE Dirham

AED

157,414

157,228

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,891,219

1,889,894

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

203,925

203,636

100 Japanese yen

JPY

391,917

392,546

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

73,645

73,555

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,501,883

1,500,350

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

419,472

419,151

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

341,014

341,046

1 South African rand

ZAR

32,292

32,197

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,217

14,196

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,228

7,236

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

158,819

158,632

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

44,212

44,446

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

374,029

373,359

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

154,161

153,978

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,537,505

1,535,689

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

449,058

448,409

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

477,076

475,673

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,342

19,280

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

275

275

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

411,303

410,899

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

106,320

106,788

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

80,462

80,432

100 Thai baht

THB

1,788,957

1,783,216

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

136,745

135,187

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

416,854

416,617

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

815,377

814,413

1 euro

EUR

669,408

667,998

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

107,616

106,838

1 Georgian lari

GEL

214,147

213,764

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,298

35,316

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,442

8,402

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

175,465

175,763

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

340,060

339,658

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,004,834

1,007,552

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

61,412

61,221

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

164,854

164,539

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

4,573

4,596

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 832,723 rials and $1 costs 719,141 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 808,470 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 698,196 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 930,000–933,000 rials, while one euro is worth 1.05–1.08 million rials.

