Iran releases currency exchange rates for August 6

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 6.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of August 6, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 35 currencies went up, while 9 currencies dropped down compared to August 5.

The official rate for $1 is 578,102 rials, while one euro is valued at 669,408 rials. On August 5, the euro was priced at 667,998 rials.

Currency Rial on August 6 Rial on August 5 1 US dollar USD 578,102 577,419 1 British pound GBP 769,298 767,350 1 Swiss franc CHF 716,084 714,363 1 Swedish króna SEK 59,836 59,717 1 Norwegian krone NOK 56,360 56,239 1 Danish krone DKK 89,702 89,509 1 Indian rupee INR 6,584 6,577 1 UAE Dirham AED 157,414 157,228 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,891,219 1,889,894 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 203,925 203,636 100 Japanese yen JPY 391,917 392,546 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 73,645 73,555 1 Omani rial OMR 1,501,883 1,500,350 1 Canadian dollar CAD 419,472 419,151 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 341,014 341,046 1 South African rand ZAR 32,292 32,197 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,217 14,196 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,228 7,236 1 Qatari riyal QAR 158,819 158,632 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 44,212 44,446 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 374,029 373,359 1 Saudi riyal SAR 154,161 153,978 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,537,505 1,535,689 1 Singapore dollar SGD 449,058 448,409 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 477,076 475,673 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,342 19,280 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 275 275 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 411,303 410,899 1 Libyan dinar LYD 106,320 106,788 1 Chinese yuan CNY 80,462 80,432 100 Thai baht THB 1,788,957 1,783,216 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 136,745 135,187 1,000 South Korean won KRW 416,854 416,617 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 815,377 814,413 1 euro EUR 669,408 667,998 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 107,616 106,838 1 Georgian lari GEL 214,147 213,764 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,298 35,316 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,442 8,402 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 175,465 175,763 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 340,060 339,658 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,004,834 1,007,552 1 Tajik somoni TJS 61,412 61,221 1 Turkmen manat TMT 164,854 164,539 Venezuelan bolívar VES 4,573 4,596

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 832,723 rials and $1 costs 719,141 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 808,470 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 698,196 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 930,000–933,000 rials, while one euro is worth 1.05–1.08 million rials.