Uzbekistan reports growth in rail passenger transport

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 6. From January to June 2025, Uzbekistan's railways transported an average of 29,400 passengers per day.

Data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Committee shows that this metric experienced an uptick of 1,400 relative to the analogous timeframe of 2024.



During the initial semester of 2025, the rail transport sector experienced a throughput of 5.32 million passengers.



In the interim, the nation’s publicly managed primary rail infrastructure facilitated the transportation of 51.6 million metric tons across critical cargo classifications throughout the corresponding timeframe.



In a comparative analysis, the public railway infrastructure of Uzbekistan facilitated the transit of an aggregate of 73.9 million tons of primary cargo during the complete fiscal year of 2024.