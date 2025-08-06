Romania launches new government bond program offering attractive rates

The Romanian Ministry of Finance has launched the eighth edition of its TEZAUR government bond program for 2025, offering attractive interest rates and flexible purchasing options for individuals. Available until early September, the program allows Romanian citizens to invest in tax-exempt bonds with maturities of 1, 3, and 5 years through various convenient channels, including online platforms and postal offices.

