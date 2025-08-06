Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector gets major push from thriving industrial zones

Photo: Economic Zones Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan’s 13 industrial zones have steadily increased their share in non-oil production and exports in recent years. In the first half of 2025, these zones produced non-oil goods worth 1.83 billion manat ($1.08 billion), representing 18.7% of the country’s total non-oil industrial output. They also accounted for 28.3% of non-oil exports, valued at 583.5 million manat ($345 million).

