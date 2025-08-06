Uzbekistan, Technip Energies explore cooperation in energy sector

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 6. A meeting took place between Uzbekistan’s Uzatom Agency and representatives of Technip Energies and UTG Energies, and the parties discussed prospects for long-term cooperation, Trend reports.

During the negotiations, the parties discussed prospects for establishing a long-term strategic partnership within the framework of projects in the nuclear and energy infrastructure sectors. Technip Energies expressed readiness to make a significant contribution to the development of infrastructure solutions, including design, technical supervision, and preparation of project documentation in accordance with international standards.

Special attention was given to project financing issues. The parties explored opportunities to attract export financing and international grants for the implementation of joint initiatives. Additionally, representatives of Technip Energies expressed interest in creating an official partnership with the Uzbek side, as well as collaborating in third-country markets.

The parties confirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening the dialogue and elaborating concrete areas of cooperation aimed at developing sustainable energy and implementing advanced technologies.

Technip Energies is a leading international engineering company headquartered in France, specializing in large-scale projects in the energy, petrochemical, and infrastructure sectors. The company actively develops sustainable energy, natural resource processing, and the implementation