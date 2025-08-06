Iran, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan give thumbs up to sponge iron exports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 6.​ A final deal regarding the export of Iranian sponge iron to Uzbekistan has been achieved by Iran, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, Trend reports via the Iranian Ministry of Roads and Urban Development.

The deal was struck during a sit-down between the bigwigs of the three nations at the trilateral powwow in Turkmenistan.

The resolution has been reached to formalize a trilateral accord among the three nations concerning the enhancement of railway synergies, with a particular focus on amplifying the throughput of transnational freight and mitigating current impediments at border crossings within the designated corridors.

The 3rd Conference of Landlocked Developing Countries is being held in Turkmenistan. Iran is represented at this conference by a delegation led by First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref.

