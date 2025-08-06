Azerbaijan identifies social media pages targeting its information space

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 6. The Azerbaijani Parliament's Commission on Foreign Interventions and Hybrid Threats has issued a statement in connection with the information campaign conducted against Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The statement states that the commission notes that unfriendly actions against Azerbaijan from the territory of one of the neighboring states through social networks and Facebook continue.

Thus, a number of pages (“Echo Baku,” “Azeri Horizon,” “Xəbər24,” “Merry you,” “Azerbaijan Pulse,” “Az insight,” etc.) are making targeted attempts to interfere in the information space of the Republic of Azerbaijan through the aforementioned platform, thereby misleading public opinion in our country and casting a shadow on the successful domestic and foreign policy pursued by the state.

Meanwhile, it is emphasized that following the dissemination of information related to geopolitical manipulations in Azerbaijani on Facebook, users are asked to switch to platforms such as Telegra.ph, which, in turn, may lead to the interception of a range of user data (IP address, device used, etc.).

"We would like to inform our citizens that the necessary measures against such information operations are constantly being taken in conjunction with the relevant state authorities. At the same time, it should be noted that as a result of appeals to Meta, it was possible to close pages acting against Azerbaijan.

The Commission on Combating Foreign Interference and Hybrid Threats urges our citizens to be cautious, not to trust such information, and regularly informs the public about the methods and tools of hybrid threats used against our country," the statement reads.