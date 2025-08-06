Lithuania urges swift NATO action on airspace security

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 6. Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Kęstutis Budrys and Acting Minister of National Defense Dovilė Šakalienė have jointly addressed a letter to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, urging the Alliance to implement additional measures to strengthen the security of Lithuania’s airspace, Trend reports.

In the letter, the ministers emphasized that in less than a month, Lithuania’s airspace — and by extension NATO’s — has been breached twice by unmanned aerial vehicles.

These drones were reportedly linked to recent hostile operations in the region. According to the ministers, such incidents are becoming more frequent and represent a serious threat to the security of both Lithuania and the broader Alliance.

Budrys and Šakalienė stressed that a swift and decisive NATO response would send a clear message to any adversaries: the Alliance is strong and fully committed to defending every inch of its territory.