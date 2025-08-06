IMF shares key recommendations to boost Tajikistan’s customs efficiency

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, August 6. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has recommended that Tajikistan’s Customs Service (TCS) step up its reform efforts by creating a dedicated Reform Commission and Project Management Unit to oversee and report on modernization progress, Trend reports via the fund.

The IMF also called for improvements in human resources, including a new performance appraisal system tied to strategic goals. It advised TCS to begin issuing advance rulings on tariff classification and product origin, enhance risk management procedures, and strengthen data analysis across departments.

In connection with the ongoing implementation of the automated customs data processing system (ASYUKDA), the fund emphasized the possibilities for optimizing customs declarations and more effective management of benefits through centralized automation.

The IMF mission, conducted in Dushanbe in December 2024, evaluated TCS's progress under its 2020-2024 modernization program and offered recommendations to align customs reforms with Tajikistan’s broader Medium-Term State Revenue Program (2024–2029).