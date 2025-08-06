President Pezeshkian's son criticizes detractors of Iranian-Azerbaijani relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 6. Radical and irresponsible rhetoric regarding Iranian-Azerbaijani relations only exacerbate tensions in the region, son, advisor, and assistant to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Yusuf Pezeshkian said in an article written for local media, Trend reports.

According to him, accusations that Azerbaijan allegedly supported Israel during the 12-day war between Israel and Iran are widespread in the country. First of all, it is necessary to find out what facts these accusations are based on. The country's security services have not published any reports on this matter and have not confirmed these accusations.

Yusuf Pezeshkian stated that the next step is to determine what benefits and advantages these accusations will bring to the country. Do we want to exacerbate relations with Azerbaijan in the future? In this regard, three options need to be considered:

"1. Military confrontation — that is, Iran either wants to fight Azerbaijan or is provoking Azerbaijan. This is a choice that neither the state nor the people want, and which is contrary to the interests of the country; 2. Neither peace nor war — that is, tensions between the two countries remain, but there is no military confrontation. In this case, a policy of mutual hostility could cause damage on the international stage and in the economic sphere; 3. Cooperation and good neighborly relations — despite differences, cooperation in the economic, trade, and security spheres is possible, and this is the most successful approach," the article reads.