A new era for Birbank cards: Unlimited bonuses and more opportunities to earn

Starting from August 1, 2025, the bonus mechanism for Birbank cards has been updated. According to the new terms, users will no longer receive cashback for payments made at partner stores and service points. Instead, they will earn unlimited Umico bonuses. This update allows users to earn more and makes using the cards even more beneficial.

Previously, holders of Birbank Cashback and Birbank Star cards received cashback for purchases made with partners. Now, for the same transactions, Umico bonuses are awarded with no limits on the amount. To benefit from the new terms, users must select at least one Umico bonus category in the Birbank mobile app for the relevant month. If a cashback category is selected instead, bonuses for partner purchases will not be awarded. Only by selecting an Umico bonus category users can earn unlimited bonuses.

The updated system allows clients to earn bonuses both through their selected category and through purchases at partner points. For example, if a client selects the “Hotels – 3%” bonus category for the current month and makes a payment at a hotel that offers a 5% partner bonus, they will receive both the 3% category bonus and the 5% partner bonus. As a result, the total bonus for that transaction will be 8%.

Currently, Birbank Cashback and Birbank Star cards have a monthly limit of up to 50 AZN for cashback categories and up to 100 AZN for Umico bonus categories. Birbank Premium Cashback and Birbank Umico cards have a unified bonus category limit of 100 AZN. Clients can take advantage of these opportunities by using the appropriate Birbank cards.

Birbank, the trademark of Kapital Bank and a provider of the latest digital innovations and banking products, serves its customers through a mobile application with more than 3 million active users, as well as the largest branch network in Azerbaijan, consisting of 121 branches and 52 service offices. Until 2025, the bank operated under the name Kapital Bank, the country’s first bank and it’s a part of Pasha Holding. Kapital Bank continues its activities as a financial institution. For more information about the bank’s products and services, you can visit https://birbank.az/, call the 196 Information Center, or reach out through the bank’s various social media pages.