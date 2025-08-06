Iranian president appoints Ali Akbar Ahmadian to new post

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 6. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has appointed Ali Akbar Ahmadian as his special representative and head of the Iranian National and Strategic Projects Development Headquarters, the statement of Iranian media said, Trend reports.

According to the information, Ali Akbar Ahmadian will be able to use his public connections to remove obstacles faced by Iranians living abroad, local and foreign investors in Iran, and to develop the country.

On August 5, the Iranian president dismissed Ali Akbar Ahmadian from his position as secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council. Ali Larijani, advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader, was appointed to the position of secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council.