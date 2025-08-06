Marine Route Survey launched for Trans-Caspian Fiber Optic Cable Project (PHOTO)

A marine route survey has been launched for the construction of the Trans-Caspian Fiber Optic Cable, a key component of the “Digital Silk Way” project, which aims to establish a new digital corridor between Europe and Asia. This survey will include analysis of coastal areas and a detailed examination of the seabed. This research will enable the identification of the shortest, safest, and most environmentally sustainable route for the construction of this strategically important project. Marine route survey which began simultaneously in Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, is expected to last up to four weeks.

Chairman of the Board of AzerTelecom, Emil Masimov, and the company’s management visited the Turkan vessel and reviewed its capabilities and the advanced equipment. Emil Masimov emphasized the strategic importance of the project during his meeting with the vessel crew and engineers: “Work under the Trans-Caspian Fiber Optic Cable project is progressing rapidly. With the launch of the marine route survey, we are now entering the main phase of construction. Cutting-edge technologies and highly skilled professionals have been engaged to implement this stage of the project, which will strengthen regional digital connectivity and position the Caspian Sea as a key part of global digital infrastructure. I am confident that the work on both the Azerbaijani and Kazakh sides will be completed successfully and on schedule.”

Within the framework of the Trans-Caspian Fiber Optic Cable project, a 380 km long fiber-optic cable will be laid along the seabed of the Caspian Sea, connecting Sumgayit (Azerbaijan) and Aktau (Kazakhstan). With a planned capacity of up to 400 Tbit/s, this submarine communication line will facilitate the transmission of high-volume data. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2026. The project is being implemented by AzerTelecom from Azerbaijan and Kazakhtelecom from Kazakhstan. Technical oversight and consulting support is provided by U.S.-based company “Pioneer Consulting”.

The Trans-Caspian Fiber Optic Cable is an important part of the “Digital Silk Way” project — a digital telecommunications corridor that will pass through various countries, including Georgia, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan. This digital infrastructure, offering high bandwidth and low latency for data transmission, will function as the most efficient and direct route, enhancing regional collaboration and supporting sustainable development across countries.

About AzerTelecom

AzerTelecom is a leading telecommunications operator in Azerbaijan, providing wholesale carrier-grade communications, digital, and other services. The company operates within Azerconnect Group, which is part of NEQSOL Holding. AzerTelecom rapidly evolves within local, regional, and international markets. It consistently incorporates cutting-edge technologies and innovations to foster sustainable growth within both society and the ICT sector.

About Kazakhtelecom

Kazakhtelecom JSC is Kazakhstan's largest telecommunications company, offering a comprehensive range of services, including fixed-line and mobile telephony, internet access, television broadcasting, and data transmission. Established in 1994, the company has played a pivotal role in developing the nation's communication infrastructure. Kazakhtelecom's commitment to innovation and quality service delivery has solidified its position as a leader in the industry.