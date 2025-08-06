Kazakhstan partners with Hungary to build first industrial premix facility
Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Following agreements between Kazakhstan and Hungary, KazFoodProducts and Hungary's UBM Group will launch a joint venture to build Kazakhstan's first industrial premix plant in the Almaty region. With a 48,000-ton annual capacity, the project aims to reduce import dependence, boost domestic feed production, create jobs, and enhance food security by introducing modern technologies in the agro-industrial sector.
