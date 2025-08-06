Uzbekistan turns to Belarus for guidance on nuclear development

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 6. A delegation from Uzbekistan’s Uzatom Agency is visiting Belarus, following the directive of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, to study Belarus’s successful experience in the construction and operation of nuclear power plants (NPPs) and apply it to the development of Uzbekistan’s first NPP, Trend reports.

During the visit, the delegation held talks with Belarus’s Minister of Energy, Denis Moroz. The parties discussed key areas of cooperation in the nuclear energy sector, including the integration of large-scale NPPs into national energy systems, exchange of best practices in physical protection systems, management of spent nuclear fuel and radioactive waste, and effective public communication during project implementation.

The Uzbek side presented updates on the progress of its nuclear power plant construction project, while the Belarusian side shared insights into infrastructure development for NPP projects — including the creation of shift camps, residential areas for plant staff, and efforts toward production localization.

“Our country commissioned the first Belarusian NPP with a total capacity of 2,400 megawatts in 2023. About 40 percent of the electricity consumed nationwide is generated by this plant. The companies that performed successfully during its construction are now actively participating in international projects with Russia’s Rosatom. I am confident that Belarusian specialists will also contribute to the development of Uzbekistan’s NPP,” said Minister Denis Moroz.

The Uzbek delegation also visited the Central Control Board (CCB) of the dispatch service at the Public Association Belenergo, which provides 24/7 centralized management of electricity production, transmission, and distribution across Belarus, coordinating all power stations, substations, and energy systems nationwide.

The visit program also includes a tour of the Belarusian NPP, familiarization with the BelNPP training center, and a series of bilateral meetings and working consultations on current and future areas of cooperation.