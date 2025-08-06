Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to Prime Minister of Jamaica

Politics Materials 6 August 2025 12:18 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 6. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Trend reports.

''Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and all your people on the occasion of Jamaica’s national holiday – Independence Day – and convey my best wishes.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Jamaica. I am confident that we will continue our joint efforts to strengthen our friendly ties in line with the interests of our peoples.

On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health, success in your endeavors, and everlasting peace and prosperity to your friendly people,'' the letter reads.

