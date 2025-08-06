Turkmenistan and IOM reaffirm partnership for safe and orderly migration

AWAZA, Turkmenistan, August 6. Turkmenistan and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation on migration policy and promoting safe and legal migration, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries, between Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Akhmet Gurbanov and IOM Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia Arthur Erken.

The sides exchanged views on the current state of collaboration, highlighting shared efforts to address migration challenges through international frameworks and regional coordination.

The IOM delegation expressed appreciation for Turkmenistan’s active and constructive role in promoting well-regulated migration, praising the country’s adherence to the principles of orderly, safe, and legal migration.

The parties underscored the significance of the Third UN LLDC Conference being held in Turkmenistan, noting that such high-level platforms provide opportunities to address pressing humanitarian and development issues affecting landlocked countries.

The meeting also reaffirmed Turkmenistan’s intention to actively participate in future IOM initiatives and projects, continuing its support for migration policies aligned with international standards.