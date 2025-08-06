Turkmenistan, Estonia explore new areas of economic and digital cooperation

AWAZA, Turkmenistan, August 6. Turkmenistan and Estonia have expressed their intent to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, digitalization, and international diplomacy, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Ahmet Gurbanov and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic Affairs and Development of Estonia Mariin Ratnik at the Berkarar Hotel in the Awaza National Tourist Zone.

The sides reviewed the current state of bilateral relations and identified new prospects for expanding cooperation in sectors of shared interest. In particular, both diplomats emphasized the growing importance of trade and economic engagement, especially in advancing digital transformation initiatives.

Cooperation within international institutions, including the United Nations and the European Union, was also discussed. The Estonian side highlighted the significance of the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries and reaffirmed support for inclusive multilateral dialogue.

In addition to bilateral and economic matters, the meeting touched on regional and global developments. Gurbanov and Ratnik exchanged views on peaceful foreign policy approaches, with particular emphasis on Turkmenistan’s neutral status.

Both sides acknowledged the upcoming International Forum of Peace and Trust, scheduled to take place in Ashgabat this December, as an important diplomatic initiative aligned with Turkmenistan’s neutrality and dialogue-based foreign policy.