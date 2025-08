Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 6. On August 5, at around 7:05 p.m., a military truck was blown up by a mine laid by the Armenian armed forces during a supply mission in the Kalbajar district, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Meanwhile, it was noted that four Azerbaijani Army servicemen who were injured in the explosion were evacuated to a nearby medical facility. Their lives are not in danger.

This matter is currently under investigation.