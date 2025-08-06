Azerbaijan's 6th Diaspora Youth Summer Camp debates reconstruction in liberated territories (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 6. The next panel discussion at the VI Summer Camp for Diaspora Youth, was devoted to the “Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty,” focused on restoration and construction work being carried out in the liberated territories, Trend reports.

The panel was moderated by Elshad Aliyev, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora. The discussion was attended by Masim Mammadov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Lachin District, Aydin Karimov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Shusha District, Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts, and Telman Karimli, Executive Director of the State Agency for Construction, Restoration, and Management in the city of Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts.

The speakers presented extensive information on large-scale infrastructure projects being implemented in the liberated territories as part of the Great Return program, as well as models of smart villages and cities. They spoke about the construction of roads and communication lines, the erection of social facilities, as well as comprehensive measures to restore natural and cultural heritage.

The event continued with a discussion of the role of the Azerbaijani diaspora in informing the world community about the damage caused to material values and historical monuments as a result of Armenian terror during the occupation, and other topics. Questions of interest to young people were answered.

The 6th Summer Camp for Diaspora Youth, which will run from August 3 through 9, is being held in Khankendi. The camp is organized by the State Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Work with the Diaspora and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. The VI Summer Camp for Diaspora Youth is attended by 128 young people from 61 countries around the world. Previous camps were held in the cities of Shaki, Shamakhi, Shusha, Nakhchivan, and Lachin, and in total, more than 700 young people from over 60 countries participate in the camps each year.