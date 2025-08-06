Kazakhstan and Iraq ink key veterinary certification for cattle exports

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 6. The Committee for Veterinary Control and Supervision of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports the approval and signing of veterinary certificate forms with the veterinary service of the Republic of Iraq for the export of slaughter cattle and small ruminants from Kazakhstan, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Agriculture.

According to the information, the documents were signed as part of bilateral negotiations between the veterinary services of the two countries.

The signing of these agreements has opened a new export route for Kazakhstani producers, expanding the geography of agricultural product supplies and strengthening economic cooperation with the Middle Eastern region.

"The approval of veterinary requirements reflects a high level of trust in Kazakhstan's veterinary control system and is an important step in the development of the export potential of the domestic livestock industry. Iraq has become a new market for Kazakhstani products, which highlights the positive dynamics of expanding foreign trade in the agricultural sector," the information notes.

The Committee continues its work on harmonizing veterinary and sanitary requirements with other countries based on requests from Kazakh exporters and provides comprehensive support to businesses entering foreign markets.



