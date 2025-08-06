Turkmenistan and Eswatini establish diplomatic relations at LLDC3 сonference

AWAZA, Turkmenistan, August 6. Turkmenistan and the Kingdom of Eswatini officially tied the knot in diplomatic relations during the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs), Trend reports via the Turkmen Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

The protocol was signed by Turkmenistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Eswatini’s Foreign Minister Pholile Shakantu, in the presence of His Majesty the King of Eswatini.

The agreement marks a new chapter in bilateral cooperation. Both landlocked nations are in the same boat when it comes to tackling trade hurdles, weathering the storm of climate resilience, and navigating the choppy waters of sustainable development. Turkmenistan is keen to throw its hat in the ring when it comes to teaming up on energy, agriculture, and green technologies.

As members of the United Nations and the Non-Aligned Movement, the two nations perceive opportunities for enhanced synergies in global and regional frameworks.

Eswatini, officially recognized as the Kingdom of Eswatini, previously designated as Swaziland and the Kingdom of Swaziland, is a geographically enclosed nation situated in the Southern African region. The territory is encircled by the Republic of South Africa on all peripheries, with the exception of the northeastern quadrant, which delineates a boundary with the Republic of Mozambique.

