Rail Baltica moves forward with new logistics hub near Iecava

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 6. Major construction progress has been made at the future Rail Baltica infrastructure maintenance facility site near Iecava, where intensive groundwork and internal infrastructure development are currently underway, Trend reports.

This location marks the first active large-scale construction phase of the Rail Baltica main line in Latvia. More than two kilometers of internal access roads are being built on-site, laying the foundation for the facility’s future operations.

Topsoil removal is in progress in the area designated for the future Southern Regional Office building, one of two such facilities planned along the Rail Baltica route in Latvia (the second will be located in Skulte, in the northern section of the line).

Embankment work and frost protection layers are being installed on one of the main access roads, while construction on another road segment has already been completed.

Following deforestation works conducted by Eiropas Dzelzceļa līnijas, Latvia’s Rail Baltica implementing body, the ERB Rail construction team has cleared over 13,000 m² of trees and shrubs.

So far, around 70,000 m² of stumps have been removed, along with more than 43,000 m³ of topsoil.

The construction is being carried out in close cooperation with local municipalities, emergency services, and other stakeholders, with special attention to environmental requirements and minimizing the impact on local residents.

The latest images from the construction site highlight the growing activity at this strategically significant facility, which will play a vital role in the long-term operation of Rail Baltica’s southern section in Latvia.

Earlier this month, Eiropas Dzelzceļa līnijas and the Rail Baltica mainline builder ERB Rail signed a formal agreement launching large-scale construction works on the Latvian segment of the main line.

Construction on the Rail Baltica main line in Latvia begins in the southern section between Misa and the Lithuanian border, divided into 11 permitted subsections.

The 16-hectare Iecava maintenance facility will serve as a strategic logistics base and temporary office for ERB Rail’s team during construction of the southern portion of the main line.