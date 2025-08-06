Uzbekistan, China seal strategic co-op deal to boost trade and investment

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 6. JSC Tashkent Invest Company and SUMEC International Technology & Trade Co., Ltd. have signed a strategic cooperation agreement aimed at deepening trade and economic ties between Uzbekistan and China, Trend reports.

The agreement includes joint efforts to promote the investment potential of the Yangi Avlod Special Industrial Zone, valued at approximately $100 million.

These commitments were finalized during a high-level meeting with the chairman of SUMEC’s board.

The talks revolved around opening the floodgates for trade and economic partnerships, with an eye on financing investment projects that hit the ground running at a minimum of $1 million, all through the establishment of a specialized investment platform.

The parties also explored plans for constructing commercial buildings and infrastructure, implementing joint initiatives to develop industrial zones utilizing SUMEC’s advanced technologies, and upgrading energy and transport infrastructure.

Particular emphasis was placed on preparing for the upcoming Uzbekistan-China Joint Business Forum, scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2025.

At the meeting, the cooperation agreement was formally signed, outlining the mobilization of financial resources to support investment projects within Tashkent’s Small Industrial Zones.

Both parties highlighted that these agreements will lay a solid foundation for the further expansion of public-private partnerships, aimed at strengthening trade relations between Uzbekistan and China.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel