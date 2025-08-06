Azerbaijan narrates its foreign policy and public diplomacy to diaspora youth (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 6. The next panel of the 6th Summer Camp of Diaspora Youth held in Azerbaijan's Khankendi was entitled “Azerbaijan’s Foreign Policy and Public Diplomacy,” Trend reports.

The panel, moderated by Deputy Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan Vagif Seyidbayov, featured Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Poland Nargiz Gurbanova, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Austria and Slovenia and Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the OSCE, the UN Office in Vienna, and other international organizations Rovshan Sadigbayli, and Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the Council of Europe Fakhraddin Ismayilov.

The panel provided the diaspora youth with detailed information about the foreign policy strategy of modern Azerbaijan, its balanced approach, commitment to international law, and the growing role of public diplomacy.

Besides, the panel elucidated that Azerbaijan, having attained notable advancements in the realm of international relations and diplomatic arenas, necessitates a new cohort of diaspora youth endowed with contemporary competencies and more proactively engaged in articulating Azerbaijan's veritable narratives to the global constituency.

The diplomats emphasized the special role of public diplomacy in the new world order and shared recommendations with the youth on gaining professional knowledge in this field.

The panel concluded with an exchange of ideas and answers to questions from the diaspora representatives.

The 6th Summer Camp for Diaspora Youth, which will run from August 3 through 9, is being held in Khankendi. The camp is organized by the State Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Work with the Diaspora and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. The VI Summer Camp for Diaspora Youth is attended by 128 young people from 61 countries around the world. Previous camps were held in the cities of Shaki, Shamakhi, Shusha, Nakhchivan, and Lachin, and in total, more than 700 young people from over 60 countries participate in the camps each year.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel