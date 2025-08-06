Azerbaijan’s budget income from customs falls in 7M2025
Azerbaijan’s customs revenues reached 3.6 billion manat ($2.12 billion) in the first seven months of 2025. This was 102.8 million manat ($60.7 million) or 2.8 percent below forecast. Revenues from paid services totaled 368.7 million manat ($217.5 million), 117.5 million manat ($69.3 million) less than expected.
