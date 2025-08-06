AJET flight from Baku to Istanbul cancelled due to technical reasons

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 6. The TKJ-178 flight from Baku to Istanbul (Sabiha Gökçen Airport, SAW), operated by AJET on August 6, has been cancelled due to a technical issue, Trend reports citing Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

"For safety reasons, passengers were disembarked and directed to the terminal for waiting. The airline is currently arranging hotel accommodation and carrying out other necessary procedures for the passengers.

The flight is now tentatively rescheduled for August 7, 2025.

Heydar Aliyev International Airport advises all passengers to contact only the official representatives and communication channels of the airline. All information regarding the new departure time, ticket changes, and other related matters will be provided directly by the airline," the statement said.