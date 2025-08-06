Slovenia approves EU-funded solar project on former coal site

Photo: Government website of Slovenia

Slovenia is taking another step toward a greener future with the approval of EU funding for a major solar energy project. The Prapretno 2 and 3 Solar Power Plant, complete with battery storage, aims to transform a former coal-related landfill into a clean energy hub, supporting the country's transition away from fossil fuels.

