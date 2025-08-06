Slovenia approves EU-funded solar project on former coal site
Photo: Government website of Slovenia
Slovenia is taking another step toward a greener future with the approval of EU funding for a major solar energy project. The Prapretno 2 and 3 Solar Power Plant, complete with battery storage, aims to transform a former coal-related landfill into a clean energy hub, supporting the country's transition away from fossil fuels.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy