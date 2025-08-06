Azerbaijan reveals investments in fixed capital in information and communications

A total of 153.4 million manat ($90.5 million) was invested in Azerbaijan’s information and communication sector in the first half of 2025. This is down 30.2 percent from the same period in 2024. Investments in the communication sector fell 29.4 percent to 139.9 million manat ($82.5 million).

