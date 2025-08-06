Azerbaijani investors set to develop medical and wellness complex in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 6. Azerbaijani investors are implementing a project to build an international medical and health complex on the coast of Lake Alakol in the southeastern part of Kazakhstan and the total investment will amount to $20 million, Trend reports via the press service of the Akimat of the Kazakhstan's Abai region.

This initiative was presented during a meeting between the akim of the region, Berik Uali, and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan, Alim Bayel.

The meeting was also attended by the deputy chairman of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Business Council, chairman of the board of the Association of Turkic Entrepreneurs Aslan Kuniyarov, as well as representatives of the Azerbaijan Investment Holding and the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund.

According to the information, investors plan to build a year-round tourist complex designed to accommodate up to 800 people at a time. With the commissioning of the facility, about 200 new jobs will be created in the region.

The project aims to increase the tourist appeal of the Alakol coast, boost tax revenues to the local budget, and develop a new direction at the intersection of medicine and tourism.

At the meeting, Bayel noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan had reached a new level of alliance. The ambassador recalled that the Kazakh leadership had set the task of strengthening economic ties and implementing joint projects, including in the field of tourism.

"In 2024, we created a joint investment fund between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan. If the project in Alakol is implemented, it could be one of the first within the framework of this fund," the diplomat emphasized.

In turn, the regional governor emphasized the importance of the tourism project for the region.

"Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are brotherly nations, united by a common history and spiritual roots. We are delighted with your visit and your initiative to create a large-scale tourist complex in our region. A master plan for the Alakol tourist zone is currently being developed. We are ready to allocate a plot of land for construction. The regional administration will provide the necessary support," Uali emphasized.