EU launches search for Central, South-East energy coordinator

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 6. The European Commission has announced the creation of a new position: European Coordinator for Central and South-East European interconnectivity, Trend reports citing the European Commission's latest reports.

Supported by the relevant Member States, the Commission has opened a call for expressions of interest from qualified candidates.

In accordance with Article 6, paragraph 2 of the Trans-European Network for Energy (TEN-E) Regulation, the Coordinator will be responsible for monitoring the progress of infrastructure investments and policy measures related to the completion of Projects of Common Interest (PCIs) within Central and South-East Europe. The role includes advising stakeholders and authorities, facilitating necessary actions, and regularly reporting updates to the Commission and involved Member States.

Applicants must be nationals of the European Union, possess fluent English language skills, and have a minimum of 10 years’ relevant professional experience.

Interested candidates can request further information by contacting [email protected]. The deadline for final applications is 4 September 2025.